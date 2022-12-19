Metformin could lower the risk of joint replacement in type 2 diabetes patients

On the other hand, osteoarthritis is a chronic condition that causes severe pain and stiffness in joints. If the symptoms are intense, it may be necessary for a patient to go through total knee replacement (TKR) or total hip replacement (THR) surgeries. The condition is quite common; by 2030, the demand for TKR and THR in the U.S. is expected to reach 572,000 annually.

As of today, no drug can either stop or reverse osteoarthritis. Therefore, the research team sought to determine if metformin usage could decrease the risk of TKR or THR.

Metformin stock image. Tatsiana Niamera/iStock

Metformin reduces the risk of TKR or THR

The clinical trial was conducted on patients who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between the years 2000 and 2012 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database. Including 40,694 patients, among which 20,347 were treated with metformin and 20,347 were not given metformin, the subjects had a median age of 63.

During the clinical trial, researchers compared the results of those treated with metformin and those not given the drug and found that daily use of metformin lowers the risk of TKR or THR by up to 30 percent.

"We found that metformin use in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus was associated with a significantly reduced risk of joint replacement, suggesting a potential therapeutic effect of metformin in patients with osteoarthritis," writes Dr. Changhai Ding, Clinical Research Center of Zhujiang Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China, with coauthors in the study paper.