Microphone-equipped toilet will detect diseases and give you advice

Cholera is a diarrheal illness caused by an infection in the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. Although the infection is often mild, in some cases it can be life threatening. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in 10 people with cholera will experience severe symptoms, which can include thirst, restlessness, and diarrhea.

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, a species of the vibrio cholerae bacteria. Dr_Microbe/iStock

Signs of dehydration while a patient has diarrhea could also be a warning that someone has cholera. The signs include rapid heart rate and low blood pressure. People with cholera can experience extreme dehydration, which can lead to kidney failure and death.

In order for patients to be treated for cholera, they must know that they have the disease first. However, it can be a sensitive and difficult task to monitor bowel diseases, such as cholera. Maia Gatlin, a research engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology, created a way to use artificial intelligence to detect diarrhea. She calls her presentation The Feces Thesis: Using Machine Learning to Detect Diarrhea.

A noninvasive microphone sensor can detect disease in bowels

Gatlin will be presenting her thesis and the sensor tool today, Dec. 5, at the annual Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, explaining her findings on how machine learning can be used to detect diseases in the bowel. She uses a noninvasive microphone sensor to identify bowel diseases, without necessarily collecting identifiable information, meaning the AI can determine the infection without having to be examined in a medical facility to collect additional data.