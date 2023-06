In a groundbreaking move, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended an oral treatment for preventing migraines, marking the first time such a recommendation has been made. NICE has granted approval for rimegepant, which offers hope to the thousands of people in England who suffer from migraines. This drug, developed by Pfizer and also known as Vydura, has been recommended to prevent migraines in adults who have previously failed at least three other preventive treatments.

Rimegepant: A promising oral treatment for preventing episodic migraines

Migraines severely impact the quality of life for millions of people in England. Helen Knight, the Program Director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE, acknowledged the debilitating nature of these attacks and emphasized the importance of providing effective solutions. She stated, "Rimegepant is the first oral treatment for migraine to be recommended by NICE, and for many thousands of people, it is likely to be a welcome and more convenient addition to existing options for a condition that is often overlooked and undertreated."