MIT scientists developed a 3D-printed heart that works like a real one

A precise replica of the patient's heart is created as a soft, flexible shell. The team can also use this method to print a patient's aorta, a significant artery that transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The team has created sleeves akin to blood pressure cuffs that wrap over a printed heart and aorta to simulate the heart's pumping function. Each sleeve's interior has a pattern that is similar to bubble wrap. Researchers can adjust the outflowing air to rhythmically expand the bubbles in the sleeve and constrict the heart, simulating the pumping motion of the heart when the sleeve is attached to a pneumatic system.

3D printer with a printed human heart. Scharfsinn86/iStock

"All hearts are different," says Luca Rosalia, a graduate student in the MIT-Harvard Program in Health Sciences and Technology. "There are massive variations, especially when patients are sick. The advantage of our system is that we can recreate not just the form of a patient's heart, but also its function in both physiology and disease."

Advantages of 3D printing

For the current study, the scientists used 3D printing to create personalized copies of real patients' hearts. Scientists employed a polymer-based ink that, after printing and curing, can contract and expand much like a real beating heart.