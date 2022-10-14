Moderna teams up with Merck for personalized vaccine against skin cancer

Now, Merck has exercised its option by agreeing to pay a sum of $250 million to Moderna, which will pave the way for further development and commercialization of the vaccine, a Merck press release said.

How will the vaccine work?

Cancerous cells can have mutations — changes in their DNA sequence that make conventional treatment ineffective. By using a personalized cancer vaccine, the patient's immune system can be prepared to generate a mutation-specific anti-tumor response.

Moderna's mRNA-4517/V940 is designed to generate Tcell responses based on the mutational signature of the tumor in the patient. T cells are a type of white blood cell that are tasked with defending the body in the event of an infection.

Merck's KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that targets the PD-1 protein that cells can use to evade detection by T cells. Since both healthy as well as cancerous cells use this mechanism to evade T cell attack, using KEYTRUDA even puts healthy cells in the firing line.

In combination with Moderna's vaccine, the treatment can aim to specifically target tumor cells.

KEYNOTE-942 trial

Merck's KEYTRUDA is currently being used in over 1,600 trials across a wide range of cancers. Through these trials, Merck is trying to understand the various factors that might affect the effectiveness of the treatment in patients.

KEYNOTE 942 is one such trial studying the effectiveness of KEYTRUDA in high-risk melanoma patients. Currently, in Phase 2, the trial has enrolled 157 patients who have been randomized into two groups following the surgical removal of their tumors.