MOF-Jet: Novel powdered vaccine can be puffed through your skin

Upon testing, they demonstrated that the MOF-Jet delivered a ZIF-8-encased gene to onion cells and a ZIF-8-encased protein to mice. According to Gassensmith, the blast from the injector feels "like you got hit with a Nerf bullet", which is much less painful than being stuck with a needle.

Currently, the team is using this method to deliver chemotherapeutics and adjuvants as a potential treatment for melanoma. According to the researchers, the MOF-Jet can disperse material over a wide area and, therefore, could distribute cancer therapeutic into a melanoma more evenly than with a needle, which is the current delivery method. Also, by controlling the carrier gas, chemotherapeutics could be delivered within a fast- or slow-release timeframe.

Wijesundara and Gassensmith add that the adaptability of their MOF-Jet permits its use in applications ranging from veterinary medicine to human vaccinations.

The researchers will present their results at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society.

Study Abstract:

The efficacy and specificity of protein, DNA, and RNA-based drugs make them popular in the clinic; however, these drugs are often delivered via injection, requiring skilled medical personnel, and producing biohazardous waste. Here, we report an approach that allows for their controlled delivery, affording either a burst or slow release without altering the formulation. We show that when encapsulated within zeolitic-imidazolate framework eight (ZIF-8), the biomolecules are stable in powder formulations and can be shot with a low-cost gas-powered “MOF-Jet” into living animal and plant tissues. Additionally, their release profiles can be modulated through judicious selection of the carrier gas used in the MOF-Jet. Our in vitro and in vivo studies reveal that, when CO2 is used, it creates a transient and weakly acidic local environment that causes a near-instantaneous release of the biomolecules through an immediate dissolution of ZIF-8. Conversely, when air is used, ZIF-8 biodegrades slowly, releasing the biomolecules over a week. This is the first example of controlled-biolistic delivery of biomolecules using ZIF-8, which provides a powerful tool for fundamental and applied science research.