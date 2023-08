Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most pressing medical challenges of the modern era, and scientists are turning to the potential of long-extinct organisms for help.

The Machine Biology Group (MBG) at the University of Pennsylvania has leveraged new AI tools to explore the molecular diversity of ancient organisms to find novel drug therapies we can use today, even turning to the “de-extinction” of a molecule found in extinct species of humans.

Using AI and ‘extinct’ proteins to battle antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a pressing global issue that arises when microbes become resistant to antibiotics, thus increasing a host’s susceptibility to infectious diseases. Multiple factors contribute to AMR, such as antibiotic misuse and a lack of access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation facilities. And, at present, AMR results in 700,000 fatalities annually and is predicted to claim ten million lives by 2050, according to MBG.