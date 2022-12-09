Molecular-level DNA repair could pave the way for more effective cancer drugs

To reduce the biological consequences of DNA damage, all living organisms have evolved mechanisms to tolerate and repair DNA damage to ensure that genetic information is accurately inherited.

One of these DNA repair pathways is nucleotide excision repair (NER), used by mammals to remove bulky DNA lesions such as those formed by UV light, environmental mutagens, and some cancer chemotherapeutic adducts from DNA.

DNA-repairing mechanism

NER is highly regulated and occurs in four main steps: (1) DNA-damage recognition, (2) unwinding of the DNA strand by molecular motor TFIIH and excision of about 30 nucleotides by the nucleases XPG and XPF to remove the damage, (3) gap-filling DNA synthesis and (4) ligation of open DNA ends.

Though researchers knew the leading players in the NER process, how these steps are coordinated and regulated was not well understood.

Now an international team led by researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have shown how the NER mechanism is controlled at the molecular level, which is potentially significant for cancer treatment.

"During radiation therapy, cancer cells are blasted with radiation to shrink tumors. In this situation, however, NER works against the treatment, trying to repair the damage and preventing cell death, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of the treatment," said Ph.D. student and the study's lead author Amer Bralić.

Designing NER inhibitors as effective drugs

A significant obstacle in designing inhibitors is the lack of basic knowledge about the NER mechanism. Professor Samir Hamdan's group at KAUST has uncovered how TFIIH uses XPG to stimulate its motor activity to locate damaged DNA. Once TFIIH locates the damage, it signals the XPG nuclease activity to excise it.