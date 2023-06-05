Monday Blues? Fatal heart attacks more common at the start of the week

Monday Blues? Fatal heart attacks more common at the start of the weekFatal heart attacks, also called STEMIs, affects 30,000 patients every month.Sejal Sharma| Jun 05, 2023 05:01 AM ESTCreated: Jun 05, 2023 05:01 AM ESThealthRepresentational imageAke Ngiamsanguan/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.After analyzing the data of almost 11,000 patients admitted to a hospital between 2013 and 2018 in Ireland, researchers have concluded that most serious types of heart attacks happen at the start of the week, usually on a Monday.These serious heart attacks, known as ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), occur when a major coronary artery is completely blocked. It’s estimated that between 2.5 percent and 10 percent of people who get a STEMI die within 30 days. Mainly affect the heart's lower chambers; STEMIs tend to be more serious and dangerous than other types of heart attacks. In their research, the doctors analyzed the data of 7,112 patients in the Republic of Ireland and 3,416 patients in Northern Ireland. The spike in rates of STEMIs was observed at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday. The team also found unusually higher rates on a Sunday. See Also Related Heart attack may cause rapid cognitive decline over years, finds new study Heart attacks: Everything you want to know about one of leading causes of death Protein injections could finally repair muscle after a heart attack The United Kingdom sees over 30,000 patients admitted to its hospitals annually due to STEMIs. It requires emergency assessment and treatment to minimize damage to the heart, and this is usually performed with emergency angioplasty – a procedure to re-open the blocked coronary artery, said the press release by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).“Someone is admitted to hospital due to a life-threatening heart attack every five minutes in the UK, so it’s vital that research continues to shed light on how and why heart attacks happen,” said Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, BHF’s Medical Director.The doctors presented their research at Manchester's British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference. This was a combined effort of Doctors at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.Can this have anything to do with Monday blues?Come Monday after a relaxed two-day weekend of sipping iced teas and catching up with friends, ‘Monday blues’ are legit. It’s associated with stress and not feeling motivated enough to return to the grind.Though doctors haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact reason why there was a hike on Mondays, they suspect it was likely associated with the circadian rhythm, the 24-hour internal clock in our brain that tells us to sleep when it’s dark and wake up when it's light. These clocks regulate various biological functions and processes, including the sleep-wake cycle, hormone secretion, digestion, and reproduction. Still, they can easily be disrupted by inappropriate light exposure, such as light at night.The circadian rhythm may get interrupted during the weekend. Cardiologist Dr. Jack Laffan, who led the research, said: “We’ve found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and the incidence of STEMI. This has been described before but remains a curiosity.”"The cause is likely multifactorial; however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element,” he added.Highlighting that this research helps uncover the reason behind peculiar timings of serious heart attacks, Professor Samani said, “We now need to unpick what it is about certain days of the week that makes them more likely. Doing so could help doctors better understand this deadly condition so we can save more lives in future,” said Samani. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How keeping cool just went green, thanks to solid refrigerantsNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterBiohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one dayHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energyDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelSoon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer space Job Board