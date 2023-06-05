Monday Blues? Fatal heart attacks more common at the start of the week

After analyzing the data of almost 11,000 patients admitted to a hospital between 2013 and 2018 in Ireland, researchers have concluded that most serious types of heart attacks happen at the start of the week, usually on a Monday.

These serious heart attacks, known as ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), occur when a major coronary artery is completely blocked. It’s estimated that between 2.5 percent and 10 percent of people who get a STEMI die within 30 days. Mainly affect the heart's lower chambers; STEMIs tend to be more serious and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

In their research, the doctors analyzed the data of 7,112 patients in the Republic of Ireland and 3,416 patients in Northern Ireland. The spike in rates of STEMIs was observed at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday. The team also found unusually higher rates on a Sunday.