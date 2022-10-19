You're a mosquito magnet because of how you smell, says study

Researchers from Rockefeller University in New York have now revealed that particular body odors keep the mosquitoes coming to have a bite, or in many cases, more than one.

People with skin that produces high levels of carboxylic acids are the primary choice of mosquitoes to have a feast from, and their attractiveness to mosquitoes doesn’t change over time, irrespective of diet changes and hygiene habits, Scientific American reported.

The findings were published in the journal Cell on October 18, 2022.

There have been different discussions about the deciding factor of mosquitoes; a theory, for example, suggested that the little insects chose people over their blood type. However, there wasn't enough evidence to support the argument, study co-author Leslie Vosshall said.

“The question of why some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others—that’s the question that everybody asks you,” says study co-author Leslie Vosshall. “My mother, my sister, people in the street, my colleagues—everybody wants to know,” she added.

In time, the scientific community almost agreed that body odor attracts mosquitoes. However, they haven't been able to confirm what specific fragrances the mosquitoes were into.

Toward the conclusion

Voshall and her colleagues prepared for a small-scale study including 64 participants to answer the question. Participants wore nylon stockings on their arms, and after six hours of collecting scents, they removed the nylons.