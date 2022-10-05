Here are the 9 most common types of cancer

Doctor with a cancer patient. FatCamera/iStock

But in order to defeat an enemy like cancer, you must first know more about it. Let's take a closer look at this dreadful disease.

What are some common symptoms of cancer?

Knowing the potential indicators of cancer is important regardless of your age or state of health. Symptoms are generally insufficient to diagnose the illness on their own. However, they may serve as hints for you and your physician to quickly identify and address the issue. Treatment for many types of cancer is most effective early on when a tumor is tiny and the disease hasn't spread to other parts of the body.

The signs listed below are not exhaustive and do not necessarily indicate the presence of cancer. There are many common conditions that might share these symptoms. Visit your doctor as soon as possible so they can examine you more closely and take appropriate measures.

Cancer frequently exhibits the following symptoms in both men and women:

Pain - Bone cancer frequently hurts right away. Headaches from certain brain tumors might linger for days and don't get better with treatment. See a doctor if you experience pain that you don't understand or that doesn't go away, because the pain might be an indicator of cancer.

Call your doctor if it is severe or lasts for longer than three days. Other warning signs include a recurring fever or night sweats with no other signs of infection. Alterations to your skin - Have any new or strange moles, bumps, or marks examined by your doctor to be sure skin cancer isn't hiding there. It is especially important to have a doctor examine moles that have changed rapidly in shape, size, or color. Additionally, your skin can reveal signs of other malignancies. It can be an indication of liver, ovarian, renal, or lymphoma if it darkens, appears yellow or red, itches, sprouts more hair, or if you have an unexplained rash.

Coughing can be one indication of lung cancer, while hoarseness could be a sign of thyroid or laryngeal cancer. Artist's impression of cancer. Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock Abnormal bleeding - Blood that appears where it shouldn't be can be a sign of cancer. Blood in the stool is one sign of rectal or colon cancer. Additionally, malignancies in the urinary tract might result in blood in the urine.

For men only, there are some sex-specific symptoms that could indicate the presence of cancer. For men, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers are the most prevalent cancers that tend to develop.

Male cancer symptoms include:

Problems urinating - An enlarged prostate may make it difficult to urinate or necessitate frequent urination. Let your doctor know immediately if you have pain when you urinate or if urine contains blood.

Women, on the other hand, are more susceptible to some forms of cancer that are usually not expressed in males. Breast, lung, and colorectal cancer are some of the most common cancers in women, although men can also have these types of cancer. Cancers such as uterine, endometrial, cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers are particular to women.

Some of the warning signs for women include:

Vaginal bleeding or discharge - If you experience vaginal bleeding or discharge between periods or after menopause, see a doctor. This may be one symptom of endometrial cancer.

This is typically the result of a minor gastrointestinal issue that makes you feel gassy, crampy, and bloated. However, if these symptoms persist, you should consult your doctor. Change to your breasts - It is important to perform regular breast exams. Inform the physician if 1) your cleavage feels different, 2) you locate any lumps, 3) you observe abrupt size fluctuations, 4) your nipples are dripping fluid, and 5) the skin around your nipples has patches or other alterations.

How does cancer start?

Every cancer starts in cells. More than a hundred billion billion (100,000,000,000,000) cells make up our bodies. Changes in one cell or a small number of cells can lead to the development of cancer.

Artistic impression of cancer cells. koto_feja/iStock

When cells grow old or become damaged, they die, and new cells take their place. How much and how frequently cells divide is regulated by a number of factors, but sometimes this orderly process breaks down, and abnormal or damaged cells grow and multiply when they shouldn't. When cancer occurs, cells may begin to grow and multiply in an uncontrolled way, resulting in the formation of a mass known as a tumor if any of these signals are damaged or absent.

The primary tumor is where cancer first appears. Some cancers, like leukemia, attack different parts of the body; in this case, cancer originates in blood cells. With leukemia, however, tumors do not grow in a clump. Instead, cancer cells accumulate in the blood and, occasionally, the bone marrow.

However, any cell is technically vulnerable to becoming cancerous. While the functions of various cell types in the body vary, their basic functions are pretty much alike.

Every cell has a nucleus, which serves as its command center. Chromosomes, which contain thousands of genes, are located inside the nucleus. Long strands of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) are found in genes and serve as coded instructions for making proteins and other molecules.

Genes can be thought of as instructions for producing different products that the cells need. This may be a protein or regulatory molecule that helps the cell assemble proteins. RNA. This process helps to control elements such as:

What kind of cell will develop

The function of the cell - what proteins are made and how they work

Regulation of cell division

Genes ensure that cells develop and replicate (make copies) in an orderly and controlled manner, which is necessary to maintain the body's wellness.

When a cell divides, the genes can occasionally change. This is called a mutation. Ultimately, this means that a gene has been damaged or changed in some way.

A cell can randomly undergo a mutation while it is dividing. Some mutations result in the cell losing the ability to comprehend its own instructions. It might begin to outgrow control. One mutation is not generally enough to cause cancer. Usually, cancer occurs from multiple mutations over a period of time. That is one reason why cancer occurs more often in older people.

Gene mutations in a specific gene could signify that:

The cell starts making too many proteins, which in turn triggers the cell to divide

A cell stops making proteins that normally tell a cell to stop dividing

Abnormal proteins may be produced that work differently from normal

A damaged cell can take years to divide, grow, and develop into a tumor large enough to produce symptoms or be detected on a scan.

But what actually causes a cell's genes to mutate?

Since mutations can happen by chance when a cell is dividing, this can result in the cell becoming accidentally cancerous. But, mutations can also occur during the normal functions of cellular life.

Mutations can also be triggered by substances that enter the body from the outside, such as the substances in cigarette smoke. Sometimes, people also inherit genetic flaws that increase their risk of getting cancer.

Every day, some genes are damaged, but cells are quite good at fixing them. But the harm can worsen over time. Additionally, if cells develop too quickly, they are less able to repair the damaged genes and may be more prone to acquiring new mutations.

How does cancer cause death?

The first point to note is that not all cancers are fatal.

In England and Wales, for example, 50 out of every 100 (50%) people with cancer survive for ten years or more. In the U.K., cancer survivorship is increasing and has doubled in the past 40 years. However, there is a huge variation in ten-year survival rates for different types of cancer, ranging from 98% for testicular cancer to just 1% for pancreatic cancer.