A breakthrough in mRNA therapies could lead to biological heart pacemakers

Creating a biological solution to stabilize the heartbeat

"We are all born with a specialized group of heart cells that set the pace for our heartbeats," Eugenio Cingolani, MD, senior author of the study and director of the Cardiogenetics Program in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, said in a statement. "But in some people, this natural heartbeat is too slow, leading to the need for an electronic pacemaker."

Electronic pacemakers have a ton of limitations and side effects that include device-related infections, and system failure. Alongside, swelling, bleeding, and blood clots, all pose much danger to the individual.

"But the biggest problem is that the machines do not cure the problem," Cingolani said. "They only allow you to find a way around it. Our intention is to create a biological solution, cells that we can reprogram within the heart to naturally stabilize the heartbeat."

How did they go about it?

It is to be noted that an mRNA vaccine is a code that tells a cell to make a specific protein when it enters it.

The investigators first injected laboratory mice with chemically-modified mRNA. It expressed a protein called TBX1 - and in doing so, the heart cells can fight back. According to the release, they "inhibited TBX18 protein expression by producing microRNAs, nature’s regulatory molecules that specifically fine-tune gene expression". Therefore, the amount of TBX18 protein produced was not sufficient to support the heartbeat.