The mRNA vaccine technology may hold the key to developing personalized cancer treatments

The mRNA difference

Contrary to vaccines that use a weakened or inactivated germ to trigger an immune response, mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid ) vaccines use lab-created molecules to instruct the cells of our body on how to make a protein triggering an immune response. This response of the immune system creates antibodies that help protect us from being infected.

Bancel shared that when he was first approached about using mRNA to inject patients, so “people would make their own drugs on demand in their body, my reaction was — you guys are crazy.”

It’s like science fiction, quipped Klasko.

Bancel didn’t think the mRNA approach would work, giving it only a 5% chance of success. But as the science advanced, he became convinced of the mRNA potential. If you look ahead twenty to forty years, “it could change medicine forever, “ he said.

There are 226 viruses known to affect humans today, explained Bancel. But there are only vaccines in existence against about 20. So there’s a huge gap in how many diseases can still be prevented.

Bancel further elaborated on how the development of the Moderna Covid vaccine and the advanced mRNA technology came to be implemented. He spoke of how at first he thought Covid-19 was going to be a SARS-like virus, without the dramatic worldwide effect. But as more information became available in early 2020, he realized that the pandemic was going to be comparable to the Spanish Flu of 1918.

“It’s going to be everywhere. It’s going to be really bad. And millions of people are going to die,” he shared.