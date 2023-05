The race to create the world's first mRNA-based universal influenza vaccine is gaining momentum.

The Vaccine Research Center (VRC) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has announced the start of a clinical trial of an experimental universal influenza vaccine.

Volunteers are being recruited at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

The phase 1 trial

The phase 1 trial will evaluate the efficacy and immune response generated by this experimental vaccine, which is currently known as 1ssF-3928 mRNA-LNP.

According to the NIAID's official statement, the trial will involve 50 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 49.

There will be three study groups of ten participants each. Each participant will receive a different dose of the experimental vaccine (10, 25, and 50 micrograms).