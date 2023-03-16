World’s first mRNA vaccine against deadly plague bacteria is 100% effective

Caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, plague is not a thing of the past. Every year, cases are reported in Africa, some parts of Asia, South America, and the U.S. Known for killing millions in the Middle Ages, people get infected with the plague after coming into contact with a rodent flea or being bitten by one infected with the plague.

Most mRNA vaccines being developed today are for viral infections, with pharmaceutical companies from all over the world rushing to address the need for a vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Not much work has been done on addressing mRNA-based vaccination against bacteria.

"So far, mRNA vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccines, which are familiar to all of us, were assumed to be effective against viruses but not against bacteria," explains Dr. Edo Kon, the study's lead author.

Most vaccines out there have a dead or weakened version of a bacteria or virus in them. The mRNA technology doesn't use actual bacteria or viruses.

The researchers explain that viruses produce their proteins inside our cells, meaning they depend on human cells for their reproduction.

Bacteria are a whole different story

Bacteria don't need human cells to produce proteins. Therefore, the proteins produced in bacteria can be different from those produced in human cells, even when based on the same genetic sequence.