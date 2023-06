New research has revealed a series of interconnected mutations responsible for causing intracranial aneurysms— dangerously weakened blood vessels in the brain that pose an imminent risk of rupture.

These mutations have been found to target a single biological signaling pathway, which has paved the way for developing the first-ever pharmaceutical treatment that successfully inhibits this pathway in mice.

The study, published in Science Translational Medicine on June 14, offers new hope for eventually combatting this life-threatening condition in humans.

What are the two types of aneurysms?

Intracranial aneurysms, weakened blood vessels in the brain, often go unnoticed until they rupture, leading to life-threatening bleeding. Two types of these aneurysms exist intracranial fusiform aneurysms (IFAs) and intracranial saccular aneurysms (ISAs), with ISAs comprising about 90 percent of cases.