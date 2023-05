The aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma can be treated by focusing on a metabolic pathway present in around 60 percent of patients with the disease, according to a new study published in Cancer Cell on May 25.

A mutation in a gene called CDKN2A induces changes in the distribution of lipids in cancer cells, which makes the cancer cells more open to being eliminated. The finding could lead to therapies that directly target that vulnerability.

Is glioblastoma curable?

Glioblastomas are deadly brain tumors with rapid growth, and few effective treatments are currently available. Only approximately 5 percent of patients with glioblastoma survive more than five years after their diagnosis, and the average lifespan of someone diagnosed with a brain tumor is about 12 to 15 months.