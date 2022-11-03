Nanotransporters made from DNA can help fight cancer and other diseases

When delivered in mice, the nanotransporters were able to maintain the drug in the blood for 18 times as long as the conventional delivery system, proving their efficiency in treating cancer and other diseases.

Delivering drugs to their target

Cancer drugs usually take a scattergun approach. Chemotherapies inevitably hit healthy bystander cells while blasting tumors, resulting in a myriad of side effects. Also, patients are given repeated drug doses at regular intervals as most drugs are degraded once in the bloodstream.

Nanobots could circumvent this issue by protecting the drug until it's delivered to the intended target. These miniature machines could also navigate directly to a tumor and smartly deploy a therapeutic payload right where it's needed without collateral damage.

Keeping this in mind, a team led by UdeM Prof Alexis Vallée-Bélisle came up with a potential solution using bio-inspired nanotechnology. They developed DNA-based drug transporters that mimic the ability of protein transporters found in living organisms to maintain the precise concentration of specific molecules in the body.

"We have found that living organisms employ protein transporters that are programmed to maintain precise concentration of key molecules such as thyroid hormones, and that the strength of the interaction between these transporters and their molecules dictates the precise concentration of the free molecule," said UdeM Chemistry associate professor Alexis Vallée-Bélisle.