NASA's groundbreaking mission to monitor air pollutants from space, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution), has started bearing fruit with the release of its first data maps, according to a press release by the agency.

Launched earlier this year on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, TEMPO is already transmitting vital information about major air pollutants over North America, marking a significant step towards achieving clean air for all citizens.

President Biden and Vice President Harris have strongly advocated for improved air quality as a fundamental right, aligning with TEMPO's mission to support the administration's ambitious climate agenda.

Game-changing insights

Perched at an orbit of 22,000 miles above the equator, TEMPO holds the distinction of being the inaugural space-based instrument tailored to continually gauge air quality across North America at a resolution of a few square miles.