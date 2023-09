With the internet recently erupting with research about Neanderthals, scientists have been making new discoveries, from how they buried the dead to the inheritance of ‘Vikings disease’ from the Middle Paleolithic humans.

In a new development, researchers unearthed a gene that linked Neanderthals' genes to severe COVID-19 risk.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that a study conducted in Bergamo, a city in the northern part of Italy, found that genes inherited from Neanderthals were associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19, such as intense pneumonia and hospitalization in intensive-care units.

Study conducted in Italy's worst pandemic hotspot

The study shed light on Italy’s worst pandemic hotspot, where the people of Beragamo experienced the world’s highest casualties because of COVID-19. The situation was so dire that army trucks were stationed to carry the deceased from the city in the early days of the pandemic.