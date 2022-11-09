Weird magic neurons in the spine can make people with paralysis walk again

Unfortunately, there is no known permanent cure for this neurological disorder, and this is what makes the situation worse. The physical and mental struggle that a patient with chronic paralysis goes through is unimaginable. A shocking study published in Nature in 2017 reveals that 22 percent of partially paralyzed and 36 percent of completely paralyzed patients become suicidal.

However, a team of international researchers has recently made nine patients with severe spinal cord injuries (SCIs) walk again. They claim to have identified neurons that can restore mobility in patients with SCI. This new and interesting development raises great hopes for people suffering from chronic paralysis.

Curing chronic paralysis with electric stimulation

Nine patients walked again after the EES treatment. NeuroRestore-Jimmy Ravier

Chronic paralysis is caused due to spinal cord injuries that result in loss of movement and sensation in some or all body parts. Although no treatment promises permanent recovery, there are therapies that can bring improvement in a patient’s condition. Epidural electrical stimulation (EES) is one such approach where doctors implant electrodes inside the spinal cord region to restore mobility in patients.

These electrodes restore the disrupted flow of electric current between the upper (cervical) and lower (lumbar) spinal cord regions. Along with EES, the patient also undergoes physiotherapy, which eventually allows him or her to regain their lost body movements. During their study, the researchers gave EES therapy to nine patients suffering from chronic spinal cord injury.