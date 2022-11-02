Here is how your brain reacts when you vomit food

Although scientists define vomiting just as a natural way of eliminating toxic or undigestible material from our gut, a new study highlight that there is much more to it. Recently, a team of researchers from China’s National Institute of Biological Sciences (NIBS) mapped the brain of mice during the time the mice felt the urge to vomit.

The researchers claim that by understanding what happens inside the brain during vomiting, they could further develop improved anti-nausea medications for cancer patients who have to go through chemotherapy.

By controlling neurons, you can control vomiting

A doctor pointing at the MRI brain scans. Anna Shvets/Pexels

Unlike humans, mice have long food and air pipes compared to their body size. Plus, their body muscles are too weak to withstand the stress resulting from puking, and therefore mice (and other rodents) can never vomit. However, they do feel the urge to vomit, so they barf or retch.

“The neural mechanism of retching is similar to that of vomiting. In this experiment, we successfully build a paradigm for studying toxin-induced retching in mice, with which we can look into the defensive responses from the brain to toxins at the molecular and cellular levels,” one of the authors and assistant investigator at NIBS, Peng Cao wrote.

During their study, the researchers observed two groups of mice. The researchers tried to induce retching in members of the first group by exposing them to staphylococcal enterotoxin A (SEA), a bacterial toxin that leads to several gut-related problems in humans, such as enteritis, bowel disease, and diarrhea. Mice in the second group were subjected to saline water.