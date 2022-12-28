Neuroscientists developed a blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer's diagnosis

"At present, diagnosing Alzheimer's disease requires neuroimaging," said senior author Thomas Karikari, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychiatry at Pitt. "Those tests are expensive and take a long time to schedule, and a lot of patients, even in the U.S., don't have access to MRI and PET scanners. Accessibility is a major issue."

Paving the way for a more accessible diagnosis method

Currently, clinicians employ guidelines established in 2011 by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer's Association to diagnose Alzheimer's disease. However, these guidelines, called the AT(N) Framework, require identifying three separate components of Alzheimer's pathology — the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain — via imaging or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis.

Since current procedures have economic and practical limitations, there is a need for simple and accurate AT(N) biomarkers in blood samples, the collection of which is less intrusive and takes fewer resources. Karikari states that the development of simple tools for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis is a crucial step toward improved accessibility.

"The most important utility of blood biomarkers is to make people's lives better and to improve clinical confidence and risk prediction in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis," Karikari said.

Planning larger-scale clinical trials

Scientists expect that monitoring BD-tau blood levels will enhance the clinical trial design and enable the screening and recruitment of patients from communities that have been excluded from research cohorts.