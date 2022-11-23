Never-before-seen images show what a migraine looks like in the brain

"These changes have never been reported before."

Researchers will present the results of their study at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week.

Studying the link between migraine and enlarged perivascular spaces

Migraine is a common neurologic disorder. Associated with an intense headache, it often affects one side of the head and can be extremely painful, throbbing, or pulsating. It frequently comes with high sensitivity to light and sound and nausea and vomiting.

More than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine, and up to 148 million people around the world are estimated to have chronic migraine, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

The research team used ultra-high-field 7T MRI to study the link between migraine and enlarged perivascular spaces. They also compared the scans to see how different types of migraine lead to structural microvascular changes.

"Perivascular spaces are part of a fluid clearance system in the brain," Xu said. "Studying how they contribute to migraine could help us better understand the complexities of how migraines occur."

Cerebral microbleeds visualized as round, dark lesions. RSNA and Wilson Xu

"To our knowledge, this is the first study using ultra-high-resolution MRI to study microvascular changes in the brain due to migraine, particularly in perivascular spaces," Xu said. "Because 7T MRI is able to create images of the brain with much higher resolution and better quality than other MRI types, it can be used to demonstrate much smaller changes that happen in brain tissue after a migraine."