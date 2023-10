Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer type, killing over a million people annually across the globe. The disease is responsible for the highest number of cancer deaths in both men and women in the US.

In fact, the death toll from lung cancer among women and men is nearly triple that of breast cancer and prostate cancer, respectively.

However, the chances of a patient being cured are higher if the disease is detected at an early stage, making lung cancer screening a vital tool.

“Screening is an effective way of detecting lung cancer at an earlier stage when it is more likely to be curable. In many countries, screening for lung cancer for those considered at high risk of developing lung cancer is in the pipeline,” Thomas Callender, senior clinical research fellow at the University College London, told Interesting Engineering.