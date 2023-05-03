New Alzheimer's drug shown to slow cognitive decline by 35%

Alzheimer's disease affects tens of millions of people every year, slowly stripping away cognitive function. Now, a new drug trial by Eli Lilly might be the best hope yet of slowing the inevitable progression of the disease.

The drug, donanemab, "significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease," according to an Eli Lilly statement announcing the trial results. Those patients who received the drug during the 18-month-long Phase 3 trial showed a 35% slower memory decline, cognitive function, and ability to manage common daily tasks, as measured by the integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale (iADRS) scale, a key metric in monitoring Alzheimer's disease progression.