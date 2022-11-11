New cancer CRISPR treatment sees patients’ immune system attack tumors

“What we’re trying to do is really harness every patient’s tumor-specific mutations,” Stefanie Mandl, chief scientific officer at Pact Pharma and an author on the study, told Wired.

The work is centered around T-cells, parts of the immune system that patrol the body and inspect other cells for issues. They do so using proteins, referred to as receptors, to spot cells that have deviated from their natural roles and become cancerous.

Cancers are notoriously complicated for T-cells to identify because they consist of a corrupted version of people’s own cells. “As soon as the cancer gets complicated and develops its own architecture and a microenvironment and all sorts of defense mechanisms, then it becomes harder for the immune system to tackle it,” Waseem Qasim, professor of cell and gene therapy at the Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health at University College London, told Wired.

The new therapy aims to increase the level of T-cells in patients’ bodies to better allow them to spot the disease.

The researchers achieved this by examining patient's blood for the rare T-cells that already had receptors which could sniff out their cancer. They then turned their attention to other T-cells that could not find the cancer and redesigned them to make them adept at this task.

They did this by replacing their original receptors with those from the cancer-seeking T-cells and putting them back into the patients to search for and attack tumors. They essentially created receptors that can hunt cancer.