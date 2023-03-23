New medicine could extend lives of terminally-ill cancer patients

Scientists have now developed a promising cancer medicine that only targets cancer cells. It has the potential to help "terminally ill cancer patients" live longer lives. This precision-based approach could help patients maintain a healthy body.

This medicine was developed by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and a university spin-off company, APIM Therapeutics.

This medicine may prevent cancer patients from losing their hair

ATX-101 is the name of the new cancer treatment. According to the press release, it has now been tested on 20 cancer patients who were terminally ill. All of these patients had tried other treatments before deciding on this one, which was still in the experimental stage. The trials were held in Australia.

After six weeks, 70 percent of the patients were stable, according to the results of this stage. While 12 of them stayed on the medication and had stable conditions for up to 18 weeks, a woman took the medication for 17 months and remained stable for more than two years.

One of the study's goals was to see if the medication was toxic to cancer patients. According to the researchers, the treatment only affected stressed cancer cells and had no effect on other healthy cells in the body. This breakthrough may prevent cancer patients from losing their hair.

“Cancer cells are more stressed than other cells. However, they don’t die but continue to grow even when they are damaged. Conventional cancer treatment with chemotherapy puts more stress on the cancer cells so that the cells eventually do die. Chemotherapy affects all cells, including the normal ones, such as in the hair follicles, and thus affects the whole body with many side effects like hair loss,” explains Marit Otterlei, a professor of molecular medicine at NTNU.