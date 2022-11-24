The days of cancer relapse are over, thanks to this novel chemoimmunotherapy

The researchers have developed a novel chemoimmunotherapy approach that employs special “dual-action nanoparticles” to block the activity of Xkr8 in tumor cells, according to a press release. Song Li, the senior author and professor at UPSP, told IE, “Our nanoparticles can both kill tumor cells and activate the anti-tumor activity.”

The scientists at UPSP were able to reduce the size of cancer tumors in mice using their new cancer treatment approach.

The protein behind cancer relapse

Chemotherapy eliminates almost all tumors, but a special mechanism of the carcinogenic cells allows them to leave their residue and cause tumor relapse from the same. The current study reveals when a chemotherapy drug attacks a tumor, an immunosuppressant known as phosphatidylserine (PS) comes out of the tumor’s inner cell membrane layer.

It starts accumulating on the cell surface and acts as a protective shield for the remaining part of the tumor. PS prevents the chemotherapy drug from completely wiping out the cancer cells. This is why the remains of some cancer cells are left behind, which later give rise to new tumors.

Professor Li and his team figured out that to prevent the recurrence of cancer, they need to stop PS from migrating to the cell surface. They dug deep and discovered that the accumulation of PS on the tumor cell surface is actually controlled by a protein called Xkr8. Interestingly, another study published earlier this month also highlighted that inhibition of the Xkr8 protein in mice leads to an “anti-tumor effect.”

The dual-action chemoimmunotherapy

FuOXP-siRNA nanoparticles (in red) effectively targeting the colon cancer cells in a mouse. Chen et al., 2022, Nature Nanotechnology

The author of the current study noticed that the activity of Xkr8 increased every time a patient was given chemotherapy medicines fluorouracil and oxoplatin (FuOXP). After studying the limitations of the existing chemotherapy method and the Xkr8 protein behavior, they designed a new immunotherapy treatment and tested it on mice.