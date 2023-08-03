New chemotherapy can kill all solid tumors in animal trials

New chemotherapy can kill all solid tumors in animal trialsThe treatment will now begin trials on humans.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 03, 2023 06:26 AM ESTCreated: Aug 03, 2023 06:26 AM ESThealthRepresentational image of a tumor.peterschreiber.media/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, published a new study on Wednesday highlighting targeted chemotherapy that appears to annihilate all solid tumors in preclinical research. The treatment consists of taking a protein once thought too challenging for targeted therapy and using it to proliferate cell nuclear antigen (PCNA). This is according to a press release by the institution.Cancer-killing pillSo far, the therapy has proven successful in animal models and researchers will soon begin human trials. The new cancer-killing pill, called AOH1996, targets a cancerous variant of PCNA, a protein that, in its mutated form, is critical in DNA replication and repair of all expanding tumors. See Also Related A common chemotherapy drug could increase disease susceptibility in children of cancer survivors Chemotherapy Improved Through New Nanotechnology The days of cancer relapse are over, thanks to this novel chemoimmunotherapy "PCNA is like a major airline terminal hub containing multiple plane gates. Data suggests PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that targeted only the form of PCNA in cancer cells. Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm that closes a key airline hub, shutting down all flights in and out only in planes carrying cancer cells," Linda Malkas, Ph.D., professor in City of Hope's Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics and the M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia, Professor in Molecular Oncology, said in the press release."Results have been promising. AOH1996 can suppress tumor growth as a monotherapy or combination treatment in cell and animal models without resulting in toxicity. The investigational chemotherapeutic is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in humans at City of Hope."Tests conducted thus far in more than 70 cancer cell lines and several normal control cells showed that AOH1996 selectively kills cancer cells by disrupting the normal cell reproductive cycle. Undruggable "No one has ever targeted PCNA as a therapeutic because it was viewed as 'undruggable,' but clearly City of Hope was able to develop an investigational medicine for a challenging protein target," said Long Gu, Ph.D., lead author of the study and an associate research professor in the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics at Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope. "We discovered that PCNA is one of the potential causes of increased nucleic acid replication errors in cancer cells. Now that we know the problem area and can inhibit it, we will dig deeper to understand the process to develop more personalized, targeted cancer medicines."The researchers claim AOH1996 could become a useful tool in combination therapies as well as for the development of new chemotherapeutics. The researchers will now seek to better understand the mechanism of action of this protein to further improve the ongoing clinical trial in humans. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditioner7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axions310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentAre wines losing the battle against climate change?Mummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptation Job Board