New chemotherapy can kill all solid tumors in animal trials

Researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, published a new study on Wednesday highlighting targeted chemotherapy that appears to annihilate all solid tumors in preclinical research. The treatment consists of taking a protein once thought too challenging for targeted therapy and using it to proliferate cell nuclear antigen (PCNA).

This is according to a press release by the institution.

Cancer-killing pill

So far, the therapy has proven successful in animal models and researchers will soon begin human trials. The new cancer-killing pill, called AOH1996, targets a cancerous variant of PCNA, a protein that, in its mutated form, is critical in DNA replication and repair of all expanding tumors.