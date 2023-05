A new Omicron strain referred to as Arcturus (XBB.1.16) can cause conjunctivitis in COVID-19 patients, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH). This new variant is already responsible for 10 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the U.S. at present.

“Observational data suggests that people infected with XBB.1.16 may be more likely to experience conjunctivitis as a symptom of their COVID infection, along with more traditional COVID symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” said LACDPH officials.

Arcturus has been currently labeled as a “variant of interest” by WHO, which means that it’s infecting many people but is not a “variant of concern” (a fast-spreading variant that has the potential to escape current treatments and the body’s immune responses).

However, since not much data is available on the strain, the health authorities are keeping a close eye on XBB.1.16 cases to see whether or not the infection could lead to more severe illness.

Conjunctivitis due to COVID shouldn’t be ignored

Interestingly, previously, between one to three percent of total COVID patients experienced pink eye. So, this isn’t the first time pink eye or conjunctivitis has emerged as a symptom of the coronavirus infection. In fact, WHO already considers pink eye as a symptom of COVID-19.