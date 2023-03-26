New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US

This is according to a press release published on Sunday by the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The antibiotics used to treat C. diff infection cause life-threatening diarrhea and only two major drugs are approved to treat the condition only after the infection has taken hold.

“C. diff infection is quite a burden to the U.S. healthcare system, costing $3 billion to $4 billion annually,” said Jacqueline Phan, a chemistry doctoral student in the lab of Ernesto Abel–Santos, a biochemistry professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“Our research aims to create a preventative drug that could be used to treat susceptible individuals before the infection starts, instead of treating patients only after they display signs of the infection.”

“Some of the new compounds we have developed provide multiday protection in mice from just a single dose,” said Abel–Santos. “What’s more, we found that these compounds appear to move in a loop between the liver and the intestine, which means that the liver is enabling a slow release of these compounds to the gut.”

Forming dormant spores

C. diff has the notorious ability to form dormant spores that can survive on surfaces or in the gastrointestinal track and once they reach the nutrient-rich intestinal lumen germinate, turning into cells that cause symptomatic infection.