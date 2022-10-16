New intelligent contact lenses can help prevent glaucoma

Measuring IOP

The new lenses achieve this by accurately measuring intraocular pressure (IOP) in a person’s eye, which is difficult to do for long periods of time, particularly during sleep.

“The largest increase in IOP often occurs while people are lying down, when overnight IOP is typically 10 percent to 20 percent greater than daytime IOP. Vision loss may occur during sleep without the patient noticing it, even if daytime in-clinic or at-home measurements indicate normal IOP,” said Lee.

To deal with this alarming and severe issue, Lee devised of the new intelligent contact lenses.

“To address this unmet need, we developed a unique class of smart soft contact lenses built upon various commercial brands of soft contact lenses for continuous 24-hour IOP monitoring, even during sleep at home,” Lee added.

“Our smart soft contact lenses retain the intrinsic lens features of lens power, biocompatibility, softness, transparency, wettability, oxygen transmissibility and overnight wearability. Having all these features at the same time is crucial to the success of translating the smart soft contact lenses into glaucoma care, but these features are lacking in current wearable ocular tonometers.”

Dr. Pete Kollbaum demonstrates the new smart soft contact lenses. Purdue University photo/Rebecca McElhoe

The lenses come with a tonometer that creates a wireless recording that is transmitted to a receiver in a pair of eyeglasses for daytime IOP measurement and a sleep mask for IOP measurement when sleeping.

24-hour IOP rhythm data

This results in the collection of 24-hour IOP rhythm data that can be shared with clinicians remotely via an encrypted server. Better yet, the tonometer is perfectly comfortable to the wearer.