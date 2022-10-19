Lab-made coronavirus variant killed 80 percent of mice: Here's what you need to know

For those who do not know, a pre-print is a publication that is designed to get research information out to the world early on. Research papers published in noted journals like Nature and Science often go through a peer-review process, where field experts review the tiny details of the research conducted.

However, the process is often time-consuming, often requiring a good part of a year to be completed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers used the pre-print publication route, where no peer review is performed, to get information out, such as the detection of new variants or data from transmissibility studies, etc. This was useful in helping health organizations formulate their policies for infection control.

Leaving NIH in the dark

The research published by the Boston researchers, however, does not fit into this bracket at all. The researchers aren't adding anything to the sea of information about existing or known COVID variants, instead have opened the route to an old discussion altogether about the origins of coronavirus and if it could be made in the lab.

The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which has been closely involved in the U.S. response to the pandemic, making it a political issue.