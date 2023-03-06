Stanford engineers develop a new method to detect bacteria in fluids

"We can find out not just that bacteria are present, but specifically which bacteria are in the sample – E. coli, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Salmonella, anthrax, and more," said Jennifer Dionne, an associate professor of materials science and engineering and, by courtesy, of radiology at Stanford University, in an institutional press release.

"Every microbe has its own unique optical fingerprint. It’s like the genetic and proteomic code scribbled in light."

Currently-used culturing methods take several hours or even days. A tuberculosis culture, for example, takes 40 days, according to Dionne. On the other hand, the new technique can be done in minutes, promising a more accurate and faster way of diagnosing infections. This could pave the way for improved antibiotic usage, safer foods, improved environmental monitoring, and faster medication development.

Incorporating a modified inkjet printer and machine-learning algorithms

The team incorporated a modified inkjet printer that prints tiny liquid dots on a slide that are two trillionths of a liter in volume and contain only a few dozen cells, making it easier to see any bacteria present. Gold nanorods added to the sample enhance the bacteria's reflected spectral fingerprint by 1,500 times, making it easy for software to identify the type of bacteria.