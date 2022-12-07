New nano-based technology is a glimmer of hope for osteoporosis treatment

Mentioned by UCF, Mehdi Razavi, an assistant professor in the UCF College of Medicine and a member of the university's Biionix Cluster, and UCF biomedical sciences student Angela Shar created the new technology as part of the lab's focus on creating tools for therapies and diagnostics.

Understanding osteoporosis

Low bone mass, micro-architectural degeneration of bone tissue that causes bone fragility, and an elevated risk of fractures are all symptoms of osteoporosis, a systemic skeletal condition. The mineral density per unit volume of bone has decreased. Therefore, bones become more easily broken. Although it is most commonly seen in the vertebrae, hip, and wrist bones, all bones in the body are affected by this condition. Although it can be seen in both sexes, 80 percent of the patients are women. In addition, it is the most frequent cause of a broken bone in elderly people.

Razavi says that a healthy body continually replaces old or damaged bone tissue at a steady rate to ensure good bone quality and mass.

"But when the rate of bone resorption becomes higher than bone formation, then it leads to osteoporosis, a systemic disease of the skeletal system," he says.

"There are a lot of nanoplatforms out there for osteoporosis treatment. But the advantage of ultrasound-responsive nanobubbles is that they require ultrasound for bubble disruption and gene delivery. Ultrasound itself can actually facilitate bone formation," Razavi also adds.

Bisphosphonates are the most commonly used osteoporosis drugs in patients who are found to be at high risk of developing fractures in their bones. Common side effects of medications containing bisphosphonates include abdominal pain, nausea, and heartburn. On the other hand, maybe most importantly, it causes osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ).