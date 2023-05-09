Discovery offers new path for multiple sclerosis treatment

Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating disease that afflicts nearly 3 million people worldwide. While there is no cure for the disease, researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine believe they have uncovered a new approach for possible treatments in the future.

In a new study published in the journal Immunity, researchers describe how crosstalk between certain brain cells and peripheral immune cells can increase inflammation in the brain and contribute to MS pathology. The key inflammatory protein involved, interleukin-3 (IL-3), has been seen coordinating this cellular communication and so provides a possible treatment vector to reduce the severity of symptoms for those living with MS.