Scientists successfully test new probiotic on mice to reduce hangovers

The testing of the probiotic on mice

When we consume alcohol, our bodies use alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) enzymes to metabolize its effects. The authors noted that some variants of this enzyme might be more effective than others.

As a result, they harnessed the power of a more potent enzyme form known as ADH1B. They also used a probiotic to deliver the enzyme to the human body. Lactococcus lactis, a bacterium commonly used in fermentation, was used for this purpose.

They administered the probiotic to three groups of five mice, each of which had consumed varying amounts of alcohol. The ability of the mice to get back on their feet after being placed on their backs was used to assess their drunken state.

“Untreated mice showed signs of drunkenness 20 minutes after exposure to alcohol. When the mice were placed on their backs, for example, they were unable to get back on their feet. But in the group that received a probiotic that expressed human ADH1B, half the mice were still able to turn themselves over 1 hour after alcohol exposure. A quarter never lost their ability to turn themselves over,” explained the statement.

Furthermore, following two hours of alcohol exposure, blood alcohol levels in the probiotic-treated mice started to fall. This experimentation has shown promising results, and the authors now hope to test the treatment in humans.

“We believe that genetically engineered probiotics will provide new ideas for the treatment of liver diseases. We are excited about the improvement of recombinant probiotics in acute alcohol-induced liver and intestinal damage,” said Meng Dong, Ph.D., at the Chinese Academy of Science’s Institute of Zoology, in a statement.