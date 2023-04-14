New protein test can accurately detect Parkinson’s disease

To address this, the researchers at the University of Pennsylvania conducted the largest brain analysis that led to the discovery of a potential "game-changer" test for this life-threatening disease.

Excessive accumulation of protein

They discovered that the person with Parkinson's disease had an abnormal accumulation of a tiny neuronal protein called alpha-synuclein. They used a technique, called αSyn-SAA, which detected it along with "misfolded" protein clusters among the patients. This technique stands for α-synuclein seed amplification assays.

"Our findings suggest that the αSyn-SAA technique is highly accurate at detecting the biomarker for Parkinson's disease regardless of the clinical features, making it possible to accurately diagnose the disease in patients at early stages. Moreover, our results indicate that misfolded α-synuclein is detectable before dopaminergic damage in the brain is about to be observed by imaging, suggesting ubiquitous spread of these misfolded proteins before substantial neuronal damage has occurred," said Luis Concha, co-lead author, in a statement.

For this study, over 1,100 participants were enrolled, of those, nearly half had previously been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord) was collected from each study participant.

Using the Syn-SAA technique, the authors were able to detect people with Parkinson's disease with "high accuracy, with positive results in 88% of all participants with a diagnosis."