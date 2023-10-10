New study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victims

The flu pandemic of 1918 was a worldwide influenza outbreak regarded as one of the most devastating pandemics in human history.

It infected nearly one-third of the global population and resulted in the deaths of over 25 million individuals.

There has been a widespread assumption that the pandemic primarily impacted young and healthy individuals. This inclination is also noted in historical accounts and literature, stressing how it disproportionately affects the young.

However, a recent study has challenged this assumption by analyzing the skeletal remains of flu victims, suggesting that this might not be the accurate scenario.

“This idea that the 1918 flu killed healthy young people is not supported by our findings. Instead, we found that this pandemic, like many others across history, disproportionately killed frail people,” said co-author Sharon DeWitte, a professor of anthropology at the University of Colorado Boulder, in an official release.