New study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victims

New study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victimsThere has been a widespread assumption that the pandemic primarily impacted young and healthy individuals.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 10, 2023 08:50 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 08:50 AM ESThealthEmergency hospital during influenza pandemic.National Museum of Health and Medicine/Wikimedia The flu pandemic of 1918 was a worldwide influenza outbreak regarded as one of the most devastating pandemics in human history.It infected nearly one-third of the global population and resulted in the deaths of over 25 million individuals.There has been a widespread assumption that the pandemic primarily impacted young and healthy individuals. This inclination is also noted in historical accounts and literature, stressing how it disproportionately affects the young.However, a recent study has challenged this assumption by analyzing the skeletal remains of flu victims, suggesting that this might not be the accurate scenario.“This idea that the 1918 flu killed healthy young people is not supported by our findings. Instead, we found that this pandemic, like many others across history, disproportionately killed frail people,” said co-author Sharon DeWitte, a professor of anthropology at the University of Colorado Boulder, in an official release. See Also Related A universal flu vaccine is here and it could offer protection against future pandemics DNA extract identifies the oldest cases of bacterial plague in Britain Examination of 400 skeletonsThe research team analyzed the skeletal remains of nearly 400 individuals within the Hamann-Todd Human Osteological Collection housed at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.“What skeletal evidence can do is provide us with information about people who aren’t necessarily represented in those historical documents. It can give us a window into their actual lived experiences,” said DeWitte.The study evaluated the skeletons' shinbones for porous lesions, which can be long-term markers of trauma, illness, stress, or starvation.“The most frail, based on their bone lesions, were 2.7 times more likely to have died during the flu epidemic,” the study found.The authors point out that because the 1918 flu pandemic was so widespread, it occasionally afflicts people in their prime. These occurrences may have contributed to the idea that the virus primarily targeted the young.Furthermore, the investigation revealed that even among some young victims, their bones showed signs of pre-existing health conditions.“These findings suggest that there was some underlying source of frailty among the victims of the 1918 flu,” noted the release. Similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers observed that in 1918, those exposed to environmental, social, or dietary stresses were significantly more susceptible to succumbing to a new virus when it emerged.“What we have learned is that in future pandemics there will almost certainly be variation between individuals in the risk of death,” said DeWitte. “If we know what factors elevate that risk, we can expend resources to reduce them— and that’s better for the population in general.”The findings were published in the journal PNAS.Study abstract:One of the most well-known yet least understood aspects of the 1918 influenza pandemic is the disproportionately high mortality among young adults. Contemporary accounts further describe the victims as healthy young adults, which is contrary to the understanding of selective mortality, which posits that individuals with the highest frailty within a group are at the greatest risk of death. We use a bioarchaeological approach, combining individual-level information on health and stress gleaned from the skeletal remains of individuals who died in 1918 to determine whether healthy individuals were dying during the 1918 pandemic or whether underlying frailty contributed to an increased risk of mortality. Skeletal data on tibial periosteal new bone formation were obtained from 369 individuals from the Hamann–Todd documented osteological collection in Cleveland, Ohio. Skeletal data were analyzed alongside known age at death using Kaplan–Meier survival and Cox proportional hazards analysis. The results suggest that frail or unhealthy individuals were more likely to die during the pandemic than those who were not frail. During the flu, the estimated hazards for individuals with periosteal lesions that were active at the time of death were over two times higher compared to the control group. 