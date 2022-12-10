‘New lease on life’: Bone marrow cancer therapy successful in 73% of patients

The novel therapy, called talquetamab, binds to both T cells and multiple myeloma cells and directs the T cells to exterminate multiple myeloma cells. It has been described as “bringing your army right to the enemy.”

Talquetamab was tested in phase 1 and phase 2 trials. The study participants had all been previously treated with at least three different therapies without being able to achieve lasting remission.

A new lease on life

“This means that almost three-quarters of these patients are looking at a new lease on life,” said Ajai Chari, MD, Director of Clinical Research in the Multiple Myeloma Program at The Tisch Cancer Institute and lead author of both studies.

“Talquetamab induced a substantial response among patients with heavily pretreated, relapsed, or refractory multiple myeloma, the second-most-common blood cancer. It is the first bispecific agent targeting the protein GPRC5d in multiple myeloma patients.”

Cancer cells under a microscope. Jezperklauzen/iStock

Patients with myeloma continually relapse and often have a poor prognosis. As such additional treatments are urgently needed. While still in its early phases, this new trial is an important step in meeting that demand.

The new treatment’s Phase 1 clinical trial enrolled 232 patients while its phase 2 trial included 143 patients treated on a weekly dose and 145 patients treated at a higher biweekly dose. The overall response rate in these two groups was about 73 percent.