A new vaccine to fight fungal infections has passed clinical trials

Fungal infections are a major public health problem that results in a significant number of deaths each year. According to estimates, these infections cause over 1.5 million deaths worldwide every year and result in billions of dollars in economic costs. The impact of these infections is particularly severe in hospitalized patients, where they increase the duration of stay in a hospital and double the risk of death.

A previous study by the University of Georgia (UGA) found that fungal infections also double the cost of hospitalization. Despite the significant impact of fungal infections, there are currently no effective vaccines available to protect vulnerable patients from these infections. This highlights the urgent need for a safe and effective vaccine to address this growing public health problem.

"There is a pressing need for both prevention and treatment solutions for fungal infections, especially among individuals with weakened immune systems," said Karen Norris, the new study's lead researcher and a professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine. "The number of patients at risk for invasive fungal infections has risen significantly in recent years."

How the new vaccine works

The newly developed vaccine targets the three most prevalent fungal pathogens responsible for most fatal fungal infections. In the study, the vaccine's efficacy was evaluated in four preclinical animal models, including non-human primates.