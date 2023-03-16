'New York Patient' is the first mixed-race woman possibly cured of HIV

“The HIV epidemic is racially diverse, and it’s exceedingly rare for persons of color or diverse race to find a sufficiently matched, unrelated adult donor,” says Yvonne Bryson, Professor, and chief ID at UCLA School of Medicine.

“Using cord blood cells broadens the opportunities for people of diverse ancestry who are living with HIV and require a transplant for other diseases to attain cures.”

Tackling an obstacle for people of color

Almost 38 million individuals globally are living with HIV. When it comes to treatment, scientists have covered a long distance. Antiviral therapies appear as an effective treatment method, but the limitation is that they must be taken for the rest of a patient's life.

In 2009, the "Berlin patient" became the first person to be cured of HIV, followed by two others: the "London patient" and the "Düsseldorf patient." All three patients received stem cell transplants for their cancer treatments. In each case, the donor cells were obtained from compatible or "matched" adults with two copies of the CCR5-delta32 mutation. This mutation is a natural occurrence that provides resistance to HIV by blocking the virus from entering and infecting cells.

But the problem is that only one percent of white people are homozygous for the CCR5-delta32 mutation, and it is even less prevalent in other populations. It comes as a limitation of the transplant stem cells carrying the advantageous mutation into people of color because stem cell transplants usually require a strong match between the donor and the recipient.

To tackle this potential obstacle for the "New York Patient," the research team transplanted CCR5-delta32/32-carrying stem cells from banked umbilical cord blood, intending to simultaneously treat the patient's cancer and HIV. The team also infused stem cells obtained from a patient's relative along with the umbilical cord blood cells to increase the chance of success.