New Zealand passes historic bill to ban smoking for an entire generation

As many as 29 percent of the Maori and 18 percent of the Pasifika people engage in smoking. The government now intends to reduce smoking to such an extent that an entire generation cannot take up smoking in the country.

The Smokefree Environments Bill

Introduced by Health Minister Ayesh Verrall, the Smokefree Environments Bill is designed to bring in a near-total ban on tobacco starting next year. As per current estimates, the numbers of adults smoking in the country are now at around eight percent. The bill aims to reduce this to less than five percent by 2025.

Furthermore, the bill also has provisions to severely limit the number of retailers selling tobacco products in the country. Currently, as many as 6,000 outlets are authorized for sale but this number is expected to be severely shrunken to 600 in the coming years.

The bill also aims to reduce the nicotine levels in products to non-addictive levels. Put together, the law aims to make cigarettes less addictive, harder to purchase, and permanently unavailable to anyone who is 14 years old or younger. As per provisions of the Bill, by 2050, even a 40-year-old will be too young to buy a cigarette.

Close-up of a teenager with a mobile phone vaping in the park Daisy-Daisy/iStock

Calling the Bill a step towards a smoke-free future, Verrall said, "Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives, and the health system will be NZ$5 billion ($3.2 billion) better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking."