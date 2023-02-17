Next-gen cancer treatments could be only 5 to 10 years away

Antibody fragments can form a covalent bond with their target

"Current cancer treatments like chemotherapy kill cancer cells, but they can also damage healthy cells in your body such as blood and skin cells," Dr. Amit Sachdeva, from UEA's School of Chemistry, who is the principal scientist for the study, said in a statement.

"This means that they can cause side effects including hair loss, feeling tired and sick, and they also put patients at increased risk of picking up infections. There has therefore been a very big drive to create new treatments that are more targeted and don't have these unwanted side effects."

Now, antibodies and antibody fragments have already been developed to treat cancer. The UEA team has engineered "one of the first antibody fragments that bind to and forms a covalent bond with its target - upon irradiation with UV light of a specific wavelength," as per the release.

Which translates into - drug molecules that could be permanently fixed to a tumor.

The treatment would work well for skin cancers and those with a solid tumor

"In other words, you could activate antibodies to attack tumor cells by shining light – either directly onto the skin, in the case of skin cancer, or using small LED lights that could be implanted at the site of a tumor inside the body. This would allow cancer treatment to be more efficient and targeted because it means that only molecules in the vicinity of the tumor would be activated, and it wouldn't affect other cells," Sachdeva explained.

Sachdeva stressed that the treatment would work for cancers like that of the skin or where there is a solid tumor but not for blood cancers like leukemia.