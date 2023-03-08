Nitrate-contaminated water causes prostate cancer, says new study

The researchers conducted their study in Spain and found evidence suggesting an association between nitrate in water and prostate cancer. They also found a link between trihalomethane (THM) contamination and bladder cancer.

Unfortunately, we may never know (unless some chemical tests are performed) if our drinking water is heavily polluted by nitrate because our senses cannot taste, smell, or spot nitrate in water.

Sources of nitrate pollution

Fertilizers used in farmlands to increase the yield and the manure from livestock farming that is left untreated contain large amounts of nitrate. During the rainy season, this nitrate seeps into freshwater bodies like rivers and ponds and even into aquifers. Apart from this, nitrate could also get into our environment from explosives, medicines, and food preservatives.

On the other side, THM contamination is the result of reactions between water disinfectants like chlorine and other organic and inorganic chemicals that are already in the water. Basically, it is formed as a by-product of using water disinfectants.

Unlike nitrate, which enters the human body only when a person drinks contaminated water, THM can make its way also via the skin. So your body is exposed to THM even when you are bathing, washing dishes, or swimming in contaminated water.

The link between nitrate pollution and prostate cancer

The ISGlobal team studied the nitrate and THM contamination in the drinking water consumed by 697 prostate cancer patients since they were 18 years old. They performed a similar analysis for 927 healthy men and then compared their findings.