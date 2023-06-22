New non-invasive CRISPR technique eliminates anxiety in mice

Anyone who has ever experienced anxiety knows firsthand how debilitating it can be. It’s also quite common.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, 301 million people around the globe were living with an anxiety disorder, including 58 million children and adolescents.

Now, researchers may have found a non-invasive and effective cure – as tested in mouse models. The details of the new CRISPR method were outlined in a news release by PNAS NEXUS published on Tuesday.

What the researchers did

“A study in mice reports a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing delivery system, capable of bypassing the blood-brain-barrier and modulating neuronal receptor pathways, to treat chronic anxiety. Troy Rohn and colleagues targeted 5HT-2A, a serotonin receptor known to play a role in anxiety and depression. The authors used a vector based on an inactivated adeno-associated virus to deliver the vector through the nose. The vector delivers a guide RNA to neurons,” said the statement.