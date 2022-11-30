Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome

Current treatments for the syndrome include bracing, splinting, nerve gliding exercises, or steroid injections. But if nonsurgical treatment does not relieve symptoms, a surgical procedure can be necessary. The most commonly used surgical method involves making an incision into the wrist and cutting the carpal ligament to release pressure on the median nerve.

The new study is significant for offering a non-surgical and corticosteroid-free option for treating nerve entrapments. It entails injecting a liquid -generally saline - into a nerve to cut it loose from the surrounding tissue, and utilizes ultrasound guidance to identify nerves accurately.

“Previously, the studies that have been done on ultrasound-guided hydrodissection for carpal tunnel syndrome have used corticosteroids either alone or as a part of the injection, making it difficult to assess whether hydrodissection alone was beneficial or if it was due to the effect of the steroids,” said study lead author Anindita Bose, M.B.B.S., M.D., senior resident at the University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, India.

A short and cost-effective procedure

During the clinical trial, which included 63 patients with carpal tunnel syndrome, researchers employed the Boston Carpal Tunnel Questionnaire (BCTQ), the Visual Analog of Pain (VAS), and cross-sectional area ultrasounds of the median nerve to evaluate the symptoms and pain of the patient both before and after the procedure.

Dividing the 63 patients into three groups, the research team gave group one ultrasound-guided hydrodissection with just a saline injection while group two received ultrasound-guided hydrodissection with a mixture of saline and corticosteroid as an injection. Group three, on the other hand, was given just an ultrasound-guided corticosteroid injection with no hydrodissection.