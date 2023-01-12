Novel artificial pancreas proves effective in type 2 diabetes treatment

According to the release, high blood sugar levels are a complication of type 2 diabetes. Usually, the release of insulin regulates blood sugar levels, but type 2 diabetes interferes with insulin synthesis. This can eventually lead to major issues like heart disease and kidney, nerve, and eye damage.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge's Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science have created an artificial pancreas that can aid in preserving normal glucose levels.

The system combines an insulin pump and glucose monitor from the store with an app created by the team called CamAPS HX. An algorithm that controls this software forecasts the amount of insulin needed to keep blood sugar levels within the desired range.

The researchers have previously demonstrated that individuals with type 1 diabetes, ranging from adults to very young children, can benefit from an artificial pancreas controlled by a similar algorithm. They have also tested the gadget successfully on type 2 diabetics who need renal dialysis.

Published in Nature Medicine on January 11, the group reports the results of the device's initial study in a larger population of people with type 2 diabetes. This new version of the artificial pancreas for type 1 diabetes is a fully closed loop system, as opposed to the artificial pancreas used for type 1 diabetes, which requires the user to alert the device when they are going to eat so that it may alter their insulin, for example.