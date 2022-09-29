Novel gene therapy could help children with rare genetic condition walk and talk

There is no cure for the condition, yet

AADC deficiency is a genetic condition that affects the nervous system. So far, only around 120 cases have been reported, and about half of these had Asian ancestry.

The condition occurs due to mutations in the DDC gene that encodes a protein needed for synthesizing serotonin, dopamine, and other important neurotransmitters. Therefore, people with AADC deficiency either don't have enough of this protein or a defective version, which prevents them from synthesizing sufficient neurotransmitters.

This leads to complications, such as difficulty coordinating movements, especially of the face, head, and neck. Patients typically have difficulty standing, walking, and talking. They may also have oculogyric crises such as spasms in the eye muscles that fix a person's gaze upward.

There is no cure for the condition yet, but the new gene treatment is a promising development toward easing the symptoms.

Delivering healthy copies of the DDC gene

Upstaza functions by directly delivering healthy copies of the DDC gene to the nerve cells in the brain. In this direction, a small hole is made in the skull, and a modified, harmless virus is then injected into the putamen, the region of the brain involved in learning and motor control that is particularly crucial for speech and movement.